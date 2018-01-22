Now is the best time to do business in Armenia, says PM Karapetyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Now is the best time to do business in Armenia, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“One of our main goals is to create the most favorable conditions for doing business in the country,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, Armenia today has a developing economy that reacts to the global changes which are often unpredictable.

“We have a preferential trade regime - the so-called GSP - with the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Norway and Japan. Armenia is also one of only 10 countries of the world that use the GSP+ component, which allows exporting about 6400 types of goods produced in our country to the EU on preferential terms,” the premier said.

“Since January 2018, Armenia has become a REX member, which means that once registered in an electronic system, organizations will no longer be required to receive certificates of origin for each shipment of goods and will be able to export goods to the EU using a zero tariff for customs duties and spending less money on a certificates.”

According to him, the sector of agriculture is in the focus of attention of the Armenian government, and a number of programs are being implemented in the country aimed at creating modern, profitable and industrial agriculture.

Armenia’s Central Bank revealed in mid-January that the country's economy expanded by 6.4% in 2017.