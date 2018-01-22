VivaCell-MTS reports on growth in traffic, number of calls and messages

PanARMENIAN.Net - The volume of internet traffic in VivaCell-MTS mobile network on December 31, the New Year’s Eve, and on January 1, 2018, has seen a nearly double increase against the same period a year ago.

The growth of internet traffic is conditioned by intensive communication by VivaCell-MTS’ subscribers in social networks, as well as increased utilization of OTT applications (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Zangi, etc.). The number of respective video calls made in the reporting period grew threefold against the same period a year ago. The beginning of the year 2018 was also marked with an unprecedented number of live sessions in social networks. The respective traffic generated has been 6 times the same period one year ago.

Another important factor contributing to the growth of internet traffic was "the New Year gift" of VivaCell-MTS to subscribers of Viva tariff plans by which the subscribers were given an opportunity to convert the embedded on-net airtime to MBs.

All in all, the number of subscribers using data transfer services (internet) over the mobile phone as of the end of 2017 shows about 9% increase as compared to the same period of the previous year.

VivaCell-MTS’ network handled 3,686,864 SMS messages on the New Year’s Eve, with a further 3,469,142 short texts on January 1. At the same time, 21,720,272 calls were sent and received through VivaCell-MTS network in the reporting period.

In total 7,156,006 short messages and 42,341,153 calls were handled by VivaCell-MTS network on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of SMS messages grew by about 30%; the number of calls increased by about 4%.