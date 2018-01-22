Tigran Mansurian among at Classical Music Awards winners

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prominent Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian has received the 2018 International Classical Music Award in the Contemporary music category for his "Reqiuem".

"Reqiuem" is dedicated to the memory of the 1,5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

For the 2018 edition of the music awards, the ICMA Jury has once again selected musicians and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements.

The independent and international Jury has chosen their favorites from 357 nominated audio and video releases.

The ICMA Jury will welcome the winners at the Award Ceremony and Gala Concert on April 6 at the concert hall of the National Symphony Orchestra of the Polish Radio in Katowice, conducted by Alexander Liebreich.