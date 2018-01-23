// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wage, contract details revealed: media

January 23, 2018 - 16:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal, where he will earn just over £200,000-a-week, The Daily Star reports.

The Armenian attacking midfielder arrived from Manchester United as part of a direct swap deal which has seen Alexis Sanchez go in the opposite direction.

Mkhitaryan was Bundesliga player of the year with Borussia Dortmund in 2015-16, earning him a £28m move to United.

But in 18 months at Old Trafford, he flattered to deceive and could not hold down a regular role in Jose Mourinho’s side.

He scored 13 times in 63 matches, with his best performances coming in last year’s victorious Europa League campaign - where he scored against Ajax in the final.

Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

