Henrikh Mkhitaryan wage, contract details revealed: media
January 23, 2018 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal, where he will earn just over £200,000-a-week, The Daily Star reports.
The Armenian attacking midfielder arrived from Manchester United as part of a direct swap deal which has seen Alexis Sanchez go in the opposite direction.
Mkhitaryan was Bundesliga player of the year with Borussia Dortmund in 2015-16, earning him a £28m move to United.
But in 18 months at Old Trafford, he flattered to deceive and could not hold down a regular role in Jose Mourinho’s side.
He scored 13 times in 63 matches, with his best performances coming in last year’s victorious Europa League campaign - where he scored against Ajax in the final.
