Turkish army launches direct assault on Afrin city

January 23, 2018 - 16:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkisharmy and proxy militias under its command have commenced their drive on the city of Afrin in Aleppo province’s northwestern countryside, Al-Masdar News says.

According to official Turkish sources, forces of the Turkish army and Free Syrian army-linked rebel groups subordinated to it have kicked-off their direct offensive thrust to seize the Kurdish-held city of Afrin.

The assault has been launched via the militant-held Syrian town of Azaz in northern Aleppo which one of the closest points between rebel lines and Afrin city.

So far Turkish army-led forces are attacking towards the Barsaya mountain (northeast of Afrin) which if captured will give them direct fire-control over many of the towns and villages that guard the eastern approach to Afrin.

The main offensive thrust now being undertaken by pro-Ankara forces comes after several days of heavy bombing and shelling of the entire Afrin region by Turkish warplanes and artillery assets as well as incursions by Free Syrian army-linked militias south of the Turkish border at several different points.

