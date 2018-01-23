Bitcoin experts coming to Armenia for cryptocurrency discussions
January 23, 2018 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American bitcoin expert Nick Spanos, CEO of Blockchain Technologies Corporation, will visit Armenia starting Wednesday, January 24 on a trip to discuss the prospects for cryptocurrency innovation in the country, Blocktech Corp. said in a statement.
Nick Spanos, one of the earliest adopters in the blockchain space, founded Bitcoin Center NYC in 2013 as the first physical bitcoin exchange, located right next to the New York Stock Exchange. He was also featured in the acclaimed documentary "Banking on Bitcoin." He is the co-creator of the Zap.org project, which relies on the oraclization of data feeds to connect them to smart contracts thereby solving the most pressing problem of the Ethereum blockchain.
Over the past months, Spanos has advised governments on becoming early adopters of cryptocurrency and using blockchain to become regional and international tech hubs. In November, he keynoted at the Belarus Blockchain Conference, after which the President of Belarus issued a landmark decree liberalizing the country's policies towards cryptocurrency.
The meeting has been planned in close collaboration with the embassy of Armenia to Denmark, lead by ambassador Alexander Arzoumanian. He states: “We are proud to bring the highest level of expertise to Yerevan to accelerate the blockchain community. Spanos is a blockchain artist and I could imagine no better person to help our industry.”
Spanos leads a delegation of international technological experts, including: Hamdan Azhar, former lead data scientist at Facebook, and chief scientist at Zap.org; Peter Mikkelsen, founder of the Nordic Blockchain Association and guest lecturer at the Copenhagen Business School; and Anthony Librera, a logistics engineering expert and company commander in the US Army Reserve.
Top stories
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Triada Studio's imagination stirring puzzle Shadowmatic was named among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games of 2017.
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says won't engage in negotiations on defense capabilities Nobakht said that citing something from someone's speech in a meeting does not mean that Iran is ready to accept such negotiations.
Armenia PM meets chiefs of major corporations, talks investments At a meeting with Boston Consulting Group chairman Hans-Paul Bürkner, the premier weighed in on the prospects for cooperation.
Shant Sahakian to chair Glendale Arts & Culture Commission Community leader Shant Sahakian was appointed as the new Chairman of the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission.
Turkish army launches direct assault on Afrin city According to official Turkish sources, forces of the Turkish Army started the offensive thrust to seize the Kurdish-held city of Afrin.