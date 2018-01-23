Armenia PM meets chiefs of major corporations, talks investments

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday, January 23 met the leaders of major international companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At a meeting with Boston Consulting Group chairman Hans-Paul Bürkner, the premier weighed in on the prospects for cooperation.

According to Karapetyan, Armenia can interest investors both as a separate country and a platform for entering regional markets, given its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and its involvement in the GSP+ system with the European Union.

Besides, Karapetyan said, Armenia is developing a free economic zone in Meghri near the border with Iran which can create new opportunities.

The prime minister also met the Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON Jean-Yves Charlier and Group Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer Mark MacGann, expressing hope that the multinational telecommunication services company will increase its presence and investments in Armenia.

The company representatives pledged to continue operations in Armenia, adding that the country is becoming increasingly popular for foreign investments.