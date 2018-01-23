Armenia PM meets chiefs of major corporations, talks investments
January 23, 2018 - 18:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday, January 23 met the leaders of major international companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
At a meeting with Boston Consulting Group chairman Hans-Paul Bürkner, the premier weighed in on the prospects for cooperation.
According to Karapetyan, Armenia can interest investors both as a separate country and a platform for entering regional markets, given its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and its involvement in the GSP+ system with the European Union.
Besides, Karapetyan said, Armenia is developing a free economic zone in Meghri near the border with Iran which can create new opportunities.
The prime minister also met the Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON Jean-Yves Charlier and Group Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer Mark MacGann, expressing hope that the multinational telecommunication services company will increase its presence and investments in Armenia.
The company representatives pledged to continue operations in Armenia, adding that the country is becoming increasingly popular for foreign investments.
Top stories
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says won't engage in negotiations on defense capabilities Nobakht said that citing something from someone's speech in a meeting does not mean that Iran is ready to accept such negotiations.
Bitcoin experts coming to Armenia for cryptocurrency discussions American bitcoin expert Nick Spanos will visit Armenia on a trip to discuss the prospects for cryptocurrency innovation in Armenia.
Turkish army launches direct assault on Afrin city According to official Turkish sources, forces of the Turkish Army started the offensive thrust to seize the Kurdish-held city of Afrin.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wage, contract details revealed: media Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal, where he will earn just over £200,000-a-week