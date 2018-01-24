American-Armenian billionaire Kirk Kerkorian bio out now

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new biography American-Armenian billionaire Kirk Kerkorian titled “The Gambler” by William Rempel is out now, the Armenian Embassy in the United States reveals.

Rempel spent 36 years at The Los Angeles Times, many of them as an investigative reporter.

"What really appealed to me was how far he had come, how modest and humble his beginnings were," the author said in an interview with The New York Times.

"And I identified with it. Kirk and I both have immigrant fathers, and they started as entrepreneurs who weren’t very successful financially. My father was from southern Ukraine; Kirk’s family came over from Armenia in the early 20th century. The boat that my folks came over on was full of Armenians, too.

"His story is incredibly inspiring, and the people who loved him and knew him really well wanted to share that inspiration. His lawyers, his fitness guru, the range is wonderful. I talked to a lot of people who didn’t want their names used, and they’re not in the book but their stories are."

Rempel himself described the book as one of those "inspirational all-American tales of a poor immigrant’s son going from rags to riches with good old-fashioned hard work and sheer daring." In this era of anti-immigrant rhetoric, he says, it’s a reminder of how important immigrants have been to all aspects of the United States.