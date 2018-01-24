Angela Sarafyan to star in ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian American actress Angela Sarafyan, part of the ensemble of HBO’s "Westworld", has joined the cast of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile", the Joe Berlinger-directed thriller about Ted Bundy that stars Zac Efron, Deadline reports.

Sarafyan will play Joanna, a close friend of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins). Joanna acts as a support system for Elizabeth and is the reason she starts to finally question Bundy’s intentions. Aboard too is John Malkovich playing Edward Cowart, the judge who presided over the serial killer’s 1979 trial that resulted in a death sentence. The script is from Michael Werwie; it won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and was featured on the Black List.

Voltage Pictures is financing and the company’s Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier are producing with Michael Costigan of COTA Entertainment and Michael Simkin from Efron’s Ninjas Runnin Wild Productions. Jonathan Deckter and Jason Barrett as executive producers.

Sarafyan is a series regular playing Clementine Pennyfeather on "Westworld", which is in production on Season 2. She also co-starred last year in Terry George’s Armenian Genocide pic "The Promise" opposite Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. Her credits also include "Paranoia" and "Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part II".