Armenia’s opponents in first-ever UEFA Nations League revealed
January 24, 2018 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The draw for the inaugural UEFA Nations League took place in Lausanne on Wednesday, January 24, placing Armenia alongside Gibraltar, Liechtenstein and Macedonia in Group 4 of League D.
UEFA said back in October that it hopes that the new competition will strengthen international football across the whole confederation.
Country coefficients and the World Cup qualifying helped determine which nations would be drawn into the four different leagues - A, B, C, D.
The 12 best countries will compete in League A and will be split into four groups of three.
The four League A group winners will contest the 'Final Four' tournament in June 2019, while the bottom placed team will be relegated to League B. They will be replaced in League A by the four group winners from the second tier.
That model of relegation and promotion is repeated further down the pyramid.
Like League A, League B will also comprise 12 teams split into four groups of three. There are 15 countries in League C, split into one group of three and four groups of four, and the remaining 16 lowest ranked countries in League D, made up of four groups of four.
The draw for the groups within each league will take place on 24th January 2018.
League A: Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands
League B: Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey
League C: Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania
League D: Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Rockets land on Armenian-populated Syrian city of Qamishli Rockets were fired towards the Armenian-populated Syrian city of Qamishli from an area near the Turkish border on January 23 morning.
Coca-Cola bringing FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to Yerevan Feb 7 The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is a rare opportunity for fans to see the most famous football trophy up-close.
Azeri activist sent out of PACE hall during Armenia president’s speech During Sargsyan’s remarks, Ahmad Shahidov was holding the photos of Azerbaijani saboteurs Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev.
Former Georgia president making a movie about Ukraine (video) Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili has made a movie - "The Revival of Ukraine".