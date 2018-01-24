Armenia’s opponents in first-ever UEFA Nations League revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - The draw for the inaugural UEFA Nations League took place in Lausanne on Wednesday, January 24, placing Armenia alongside Gibraltar, Liechtenstein and Macedonia in Group 4 of League D.

UEFA said back in October that it hopes that the new competition will strengthen international football across the whole confederation.

Country coefficients and the World Cup qualifying helped determine which nations would be drawn into the four different leagues - A, B, C, D.

The 12 best countries will compete in League A and will be split into four groups of three.

The four League A group winners will contest the 'Final Four' tournament in June 2019, while the bottom placed team will be relegated to League B. They will be replaced in League A by the four group winners from the second tier.

That model of relegation and promotion is repeated further down the pyramid.

Like League A, League B will also comprise 12 teams split into four groups of three. There are 15 countries in League C, split into one group of three and four groups of four, and the remaining 16 lowest ranked countries in League D, made up of four groups of four.

The draw for the groups within each league will take place on 24th January 2018.

League A: Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands

League B: Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey

League C: Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania

League D: Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar.