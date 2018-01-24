Azerbaijan, Russia discuss new arms deliveries: Aliyev
January 24, 2018 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia and Azerbaijan are discussing the details of new contracts on military-technical cooperation, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“With negotiations currently underway, the process is constantly in the focus of our attention,” Aliyev was quoted as saying on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“The Russian military industry is progressing, new modern weapons are emerging. It’s hard to give specific names, but in general, our cooperation in this area is fruitful.”
Aliyev added that Azerbaijan and Russia have already signed contracts worth $5 million.
Russia recently shipped another batch of ammunition, weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan under an intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
The weapons that Moscow sends on a regular basis to Azerbaijan end up on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh and are being used against Armenian servicemen.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Coca-Cola bringing FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to Yerevan Feb 7 The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is a rare opportunity for fans to see the most famous football trophy up-close.
Azeri activist sent out of PACE hall during Armenia president’s speech During Sargsyan’s remarks, Ahmad Shahidov was holding the photos of Azerbaijani saboteurs Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev.
Former Georgia president making a movie about Ukraine (video) Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili has made a movie - "The Revival of Ukraine".
Armenian Genocide history lecture coming to Ohio Wesleyan University Suny’s books include “‘They Live in the Desert But Nowhere Else’: A History of the Armenian Genocide,” released in paperback in May.