Azerbaijan, Russia discuss new arms deliveries: Aliyev

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia and Azerbaijan are discussing the details of new contracts on military-technical cooperation, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“With negotiations currently underway, the process is constantly in the focus of our attention,” Aliyev was quoted as saying on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The Russian military industry is progressing, new modern weapons are emerging. It’s hard to give specific names, but in general, our cooperation in this area is fruitful.”

Aliyev added that Azerbaijan and Russia have already signed contracts worth $5 million.

Russia recently shipped another batch of ammunition, weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan under an intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.

The weapons that Moscow sends on a regular basis to Azerbaijan end up on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh and are being used against Armenian servicemen.