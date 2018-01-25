Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
January 25, 2018 - 10:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) servicemen on January 25 at around 2:00 am identified an attempted subversive attack launched by Azerbaijani troops in the southeastern direction of the contact line.
Artsakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
According to preliminary data, the rival has sustained losses. Details are being clarified.
The situation on the contact line has been relatively calm in recent weeks.
