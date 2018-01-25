// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says will be fun to play alongside Mesut Ozil

January 25, 2018 - 14:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan who recently moved to Arsenal has said that it will be fun to play alongside Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil.

“I think it will be really fun to play alongside Ozil,” Mkhitaryan told Arsenal Player.

“Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it.

“[I admire] his intelligence, the way that he can understand the game, reads the game, plus the way he gives pace to the game and of course his final decision.”

Arsenal are in sixth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Liverpool FC, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

