Yura Movsisyan missed first two days of RSL preseason

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan missed the first two days of Real Salt Lake's preseason, American media reports reveal.

Movsisyan is under contract with the club, but it’s extremely unlikely he’ll spend 2018 with RSL, Deseret News says.

RSL general manager Craig Waibel recently provided updates on the designated player, who expressed his unhappiness with his lack of playing time under head coach Mike Petke in 2017.

“We’re still working on finding the best solution. The best solution may be that he’s coming back, the best solution may be him going somewhere else,” Waibel said.

“There could be [a buyout], but the way we’ve structured the roster, there is no huge need for a buyout. We’re just trying to work with him to make sure he’s happy.”

Movsisyan used to play for the Armenian National team but has been dropped from the squad for several years now.