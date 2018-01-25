Islamic State launches major offensive against Syrian army
January 25, 2018 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forces of the Islamic State group have kicked-off a huge offensive against the Syrian Arab Army in the province of Deir ez-Zor, reportedly assaulting government defense from across the Euphrates River, Al-Masdar News reports.
Military-affiliated sources reported that Islamic State militants launched a powerful offensive operation against the Syrian army on Thursday, January 25 morning, crossing from east shore to the west shore of the Euphrates at multiple points.
At present, savage clashes between the Syrian army and the IS are taking place at the towns of Al-Asharah and Subaikhan on the western shore of the Euphrates. It is unclear whether or not Islamic State terrorists have managed to make any advance.
Russian warplanes have responded to the offensive by conducting heavy airstrikes against Islamic State fighter gatherings and movements; in addition to this Syrian army rocket launchers and howitzers are shelling IS non-stop.
According to media reports, so far both the Syrian army and IS have suffered high losses and the current battle appears to be far from over.
