Russia urges to improve efficiency of Karabakh peace process

PanARMENIAN.Net - It is necessary to improve the efficiency of the peace process around Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing on Thursday, January 25.

Her comments came in response to question about whether the Russian side intends to maintain and increase its activity as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Karabakh settlement in 2018.

“It is necessary to foster not the activity, but the efficiency. I think that's what everyone will do,” she said.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan and foreign minister Masis Mayilian held separate meetings with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.