Russia urges to improve efficiency of Karabakh peace process
January 26, 2018 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It is necessary to improve the efficiency of the peace process around Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing on Thursday, January 25.
Her comments came in response to question about whether the Russian side intends to maintain and increase its activity as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Karabakh settlement in 2018.
“It is necessary to foster not the activity, but the efficiency. I think that's what everyone will do,” she said.
Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan and foreign minister Masis Mayilian held separate meetings with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Top stories
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be a pot of gold for the Gunners squad.
Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city According to a report, the Syrian army is currently involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at Abu Dhuhour city
Armenia: 8.6% ready for violent protests if Artsakh settled 'improperly' 8.6% of Armenians are ready to participate in violent protests in the event they disagree with the results of a possible settlement.
Iran sees no limits on development of ties with Armenia: envoy "Iran sees no limits on development of ties with Armenia,' the Iranian envoy said in a meeting with Armenian lawmakers on Thursday.