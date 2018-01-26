Artsakh confirms support for HALO Trust's demining efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) foreign minister Masis Mayilian on Friday, January 26 met the Artsakh Program Manager of The HALO Trust non-governmental organization, Michael Newton.

The sides discussed a range of issues related to the organization's humanitarian demining activities in Artsakh, in particular, the implementation of the programs planned for the nearest future.

Mayilian reiterated the Artsakh authorities' readiness to support the activities of The HALO Trust in the country in every possible way.