Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city
January 26, 2018 - 17:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is deadlocked with the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Shamin the strategic city of Abu Dhuhour in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian army is currently involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at Abu Dhuhour city; however, they have yet to make any significant advance in the last few days.
With Abu Dhuhour under militant control, the Syrian army is unable to secure the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport that is located directly east of this Idlib Governorate city.
The Syrian army has repeatedly tried to expel the militants from this area, but HTS has stood their ground, despite the fact they are being hit with surface-to-surface missiles and heavy airstrikes everyday.
Photo. Ameer Alhalbi/UPI
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be a pot of gold for the Gunners squad.
Armenia: 8.6% ready for violent protests if Artsakh settled 'improperly' 8.6% of Armenians are ready to participate in violent protests in the event they disagree with the results of a possible settlement.
Artsakh confirms support for HALO Trust's demining efforts Mayilian reiterated the Artsakh authorities' readiness to support the activities of The HALO Trust in the country in every possible way.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured (video) In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.