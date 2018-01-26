Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is deadlocked with the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Shamin the strategic city of Abu Dhuhour in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian army is currently involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at Abu Dhuhour city; however, they have yet to make any significant advance in the last few days.

With Abu Dhuhour under militant control, the Syrian army is unable to secure the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport that is located directly east of this Idlib Governorate city.

The Syrian army has repeatedly tried to expel the militants from this area, but HTS has stood their ground, despite the fact they are being hit with surface-to-surface missiles and heavy airstrikes everyday.