// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city

Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city
January 26, 2018 - 17:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is deadlocked with the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Shamin the strategic city of Abu Dhuhour in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian army is currently involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at Abu Dhuhour city; however, they have yet to make any significant advance in the last few days.

With Abu Dhuhour under militant control, the Syrian army is unable to secure the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport that is located directly east of this Idlib Governorate city.

The Syrian army has repeatedly tried to expel the militants from this area, but HTS has stood their ground, despite the fact they are being hit with surface-to-surface missiles and heavy airstrikes everyday.

Photo. Ameer Alhalbi/UPI
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army deadlocked with jihadists at key city in Idlib
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive
Supersonic whisky invention revealed after 70 years of secrecy
Iran president visits families of Armenian martyrs
Iran police won't arrest women for flouting Islamic dress code in Tehran
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be a pot of gold for the Gunners squad.
Armenia: 8.6% ready for violent protests if Artsakh settled 'improperly' 8.6% of Armenians are ready to participate in violent protests in the event they disagree with the results of a possible settlement.
Artsakh confirms support for HALO Trust's demining efforts Mayilian reiterated the Artsakh authorities' readiness to support the activities of The HALO Trust in the country in every possible way.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured (video) In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.