Henrikh Mkhitaryan in line for Arsenal debut against Swansea: media
January 29, 2018 - 10:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal are on a high following their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Chelsea, and will look to kick on when they return to league action against Swansea, with new Gunners signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the Armenian national team expected to feature in the starting XI on Tuesday, January 30, the Daily Star says.
Arsene Wenger’s injury woes seem to have disappeared, with only Danny Welbeck, who has a muscle problem, and long-term absentee Santi Cazorla definitely unavailable.
Olivier Giroud is a doubt with a hamstring issue but would be unlikely to feature anyway as speculation is rife around a potential departure to Borussia Dortmund ahead of deadline day.
Mkhitaryan is in line for a debut, and he may start in the 4-3-3 formation that Wenger has reverted to in the last two matches - the win over Chelsea and the 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace.
Mkhitaryan completed his transfer to the club two weeks ago, with Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester United in exchange.
The Armenian was cup-tied for Arsenal’s recent win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Benefits of Armenian cuisine for your health: RTL France Dr. Frédéric Saldmann became interested in Armenian family recipes and dishes that could be extremely good for your health.
Muslim countries urged to cut ties with Israel "The only way to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque is to sever any political, business, and educational ties with the Zionist regime," he said.
BBC, Netflix team up for Troy series from the Trojans' point of view "Troy: Fall of a City" will show how Helen of Sparta came to leave her family and her husband and spark a decade-long war.
Hillary Clinton makes ‘Fire and Fury’ Grammy cameo "Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency," Trump Jr. tweeted.