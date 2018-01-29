Henrikh Mkhitaryan in line for Arsenal debut against Swansea: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal are on a high following their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Chelsea, and will look to kick on when they return to league action against Swansea, with new Gunners signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the Armenian national team expected to feature in the starting XI on Tuesday, January 30, the Daily Star says.

Arsene Wenger’s injury woes seem to have disappeared, with only Danny Welbeck, who has a muscle problem, and long-term absentee Santi Cazorla definitely unavailable.

Olivier Giroud is a doubt with a hamstring issue but would be unlikely to feature anyway as speculation is rife around a potential departure to Borussia Dortmund ahead of deadline day.

Mkhitaryan is in line for a debut, and he may start in the 4-3-3 formation that Wenger has reverted to in the last two matches - the win over Chelsea and the 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Mkhitaryan completed his transfer to the club two weeks ago, with Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester United in exchange.

The Armenian was cup-tied for Arsenal’s recent win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg.