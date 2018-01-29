60th Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars wins big, Jay-Z stays with 8 nods

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bruno Mars won in two categories of 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, did not win a single one.

Here is the full list of winners:

Record of the Year: 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Album of the Year: 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: ”That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album: (Divide) by Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording: “Tonite” by LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue by Kraftwerk

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Prototype by Jeff Lorber Fusion

Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker” by Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse” by Mastodon

Best Rock Song: “Run” by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: A Deeper Understanding by The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album: Sleep Well Beast by The National

Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone” by Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy by The Weeknd

Best R&B Album: 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Best Rap Performance: “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “LOYALTY.” by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way” by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Better Man” by Little Big Town

Best Country Song: “Broken Halos” by Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album: Dancing On Water by Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Miles Beyond” by John McLaughlin, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers by Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Rebirth by Billy Childs

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bringin’ It by Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Jazz Tango by Pablo Ziegler Trio

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Have To Be Alone” by CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “What A Beautiful Name” by Hillsong Worship

Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love by CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Chain Breaker by Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album: Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope by Reba McEntire

Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado by Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Residente by Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas by Aida Cuevas

Best Tropical Latin Album: Salsa Big Band by Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Performance: “Killer Diller Blues” by Alabama Shakes

Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires” byJason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best Americana Album: The Nashville Sound by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album: Laws Of Gravity by The Infamous Stringdusters tied with All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] by Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Best Traditional Blues Album: Blue & Lonesome by The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album: TajMo by Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’

Best Folk Album: Mental Illness by Aimee Mann

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalenda by Lost Bayou Ramblers

Best Reggae Album: Stony Hill, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Best World Music Album: Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration by Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Children’s Album: Feel What U Feel by Lisa Loeb

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas by Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album: Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land by Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land by Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

Best Instrumental Composition: “Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger

Best Recording Package: El Orisha De La Rosa by Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz) tied with Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) by Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz

Best Album Notes: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

Best Historical Album: Leonard Bernstein – The Composer — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording: “You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Best Surround Sound Album: Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording: Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Death & The Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Transcendental — Daniil Trifonov

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

Best Classical Compendium: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video: “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones by (Various Artists)