Tahrir Al-Sham militants loot major Syrian factory

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Turkestan Islamic Party were pictured looting one of Syria’s largest factories, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Damascus, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Turkestan Islamic Party militants looted the large sugar factory that is located just southeast of Jisr Al-Shughour city in rural Idlib.

The jihadists were pictured moving the factory’s equipment towards an unknown location, likely to the Turkish border, where they will eventually sell the stolen material.

Both groups were responsible for looting the Zayzon Power Plant in rural Idlib last year; they were seen moving the materials from that site to the Turkish border.