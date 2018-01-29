Goran Bregovic to perform in Armenia this spring

PanARMENIAN.Net - Well-known Bosnian musician and composer Goran Bregovic will perform in Armenia this spring.

The concert will be held at the Demirchyan Arena on April 16, with tickets having already gone for sale.

Bregovic first performed in Armenia in 2010 with the program "Alcohol" in the framework of the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival. In 2012, he gave a concert in Yerevan together with his Weddings and Funerals Orchestra.

Bregović has composed for such varied artists as Iggy Pop and Cesária Évora. He rose to fame playing guitar with his rock band Bijelo Dugme. Among his better known scores are three of Emir Kusturica's films (Time of the Gypsies, Arizona Dream, and Underground).