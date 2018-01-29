Goran Bregovic to perform in Armenia this spring
January 29, 2018 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Well-known Bosnian musician and composer Goran Bregovic will perform in Armenia this spring.
The concert will be held at the Demirchyan Arena on April 16, with tickets having already gone for sale.
Bregovic first performed in Armenia in 2010 with the program "Alcohol" in the framework of the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival. In 2012, he gave a concert in Yerevan together with his Weddings and Funerals Orchestra.
Bregović has composed for such varied artists as Iggy Pop and Cesária Évora. He rose to fame playing guitar with his rock band Bijelo Dugme. Among his better known scores are three of Emir Kusturica's films (Time of the Gypsies, Arizona Dream, and Underground).
Top stories
Angela Sarafyan, part of the ensemble of HBO’s "Westworld", has joined the cast of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile".
The ICMA Jury has selected musicians and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements.
Asked what have been some of the treats she wished to always have with her, the artist remembered the Armenian wine she drank while in Yerevan.
The 75th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday, January 7, with Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss and James Franco taking home gongs.
Partner news
Latest news
Estrogen research gives hope for neuroblastoma treatment possibilities The female sex hormone estrogen can perform an important role in neuroblastoma, a form of cancer mainly affecting young children.
Artsakh hails resolution submitted by Armenian Caucus co-chair Pallone The legislation supports United States-Artsakh relations, and calls for free and open communicatio between the two nations.
EU, Armenia to meet for energy, transport, civil protection talks This is a regular meeting between the European Union and Armenia to discuss cooperation in the sectors concerned.
Azerbaijan to “blacklist” European lawmaker over Karabakh visit The MEP is thus joining a plethora of other officials, celebrities, diplomats and ordinary citizens who have visited Karabakh.