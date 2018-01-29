EU, Armenia to meet for energy, transport, civil protection talks

PanARMENIAN.Net - The fifth EU-Armenia subcommittee meeting on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection will take place in Yerevan on January 30-31.

The meeting is hosted by the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.

This is a regular meeting between the EU and Armenia to discuss cooperation in the sectors concerned. However, it takes on a special significance as it comes after the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the bloc and the country on November 24 2017.

At the meeting, the two sides will discuss Armenia's plans for the adoption of legislation in line with EU norms in the sectors concerned, which should bring concrete benefits to the citizens of Armenia.

The EU has expressed readiness to support Armenia through technical assistance and capacity-building projects to bolster the implementation of the agreement.