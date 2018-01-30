Petr Cech hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan as intelligent, skillful and quick
January 30, 2018 - 18:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is confident former Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan will hit the ground running with no issues, the Evening Standard says.
The Armenia international has been training with his new team-mates for around a week and has made an immediate impression on the training ground.
With Arsenal playing catch-up in the race for the top four, Mkhitaryan will be needed to hit the ground running.
The 29-year-old struggled for confidence under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United but has already spoken of his delight at the prospect of playing attacking football with Arsenal.
“I genuinely believe the way we play will suit him,” he said.
“If you can see his performances for [Shakhtar] Donetsk or for Armenia or even especially at [Borussia] Dortmund you know he is an exciting player with huge qualities on the ball and with his speed. I believe the way we will play will go well with him and we will see his real quality coming out.
“He is a very intelligent player. He is very skilful and very quick as well. I have played many times against him for the Czech Republic as well and you could see how good he is.”
