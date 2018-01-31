Armenia says expects European Parliament to ratify CEPA by 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan expects the European Parliament to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Armenia and the European Union by 2019, head of the National Assembly’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan said on Tuesday, January 30.

In the framework of his four-day visit to Brussels, Ashotyan met the European People's Party foreign relations coordinator Cristian Dan Preda.

Ashotyan also met the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committees co-chair Sajjad Karim and vice-president of the EPP political group Sandra Kalniete to discuss bilateral relations, as well as the process of the implementation of reforms in Armenia.

head of the EU delegation to the country Piotr Switalski said earlier that the European Union is very much satisfied with the anti-corruption legislation drafted by the Armenian government.