Armenia says expects European Parliament to ratify CEPA by 2019
January 31, 2018 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan expects the European Parliament to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Armenia and the European Union by 2019, head of the National Assembly’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan said on Tuesday, January 30.
In the framework of his four-day visit to Brussels, Ashotyan met the European People's Party foreign relations coordinator Cristian Dan Preda.
Ashotyan also met the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committees co-chair Sajjad Karim and vice-president of the EPP political group Sandra Kalniete to discuss bilateral relations, as well as the process of the implementation of reforms in Armenia.
head of the EU delegation to the country Piotr Switalski said earlier that the European Union is very much satisfied with the anti-corruption legislation drafted by the Armenian government.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
60 people to confront Nassar in court ahead of prison sentence Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best XI January transfer window With the January transfer window drawing to a close, Goal has picked the best team of players who have switched clubs this month.
More Members of Congress joining Armenian Caucus The Assembly said in a statement that it is pleased to welcome Representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), and Grace Meng.