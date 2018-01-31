Syrian army makes major advance in eastern Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had a busy morning in rural Idlib on Wednesday, January 31, as their forces scored another large advance near the strategic Abu Dhuhour Airport, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several towns and an air defense base near the Abu Dhuhour Airport, forcing the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat northwest of the aforementioned military installation.

According to local journalists in the area, the Syrian Army seized the towns of Jdeideh, Bargheiteh, Dhubabiyeh, Salhiyah, Tuweil Al-Haleeb, Tal Khatrah, and Sukariyeh.

The Syrian Army would also take control of the nearby air defense base.

The Syrian Armed Forces are now pushing further north of the Abu Dhuhour Airport in a bid to expand their buffer-zone around the military installation.