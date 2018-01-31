// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Researchers urge compulsory folic acid in flour

Researchers urge compulsory folic acid in flour
January 31, 2018 - 16:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A "statistical error" that resulted in an upper limit being set for daily folic acid intake may have contributed to hundreds of children being born with common birth defects, scientists say, according to BreakingNews.ie.

The London-based researchers looked at anencephaly - where a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull - and spina bifida - where the bones of the spine do not form properly around part of the baby's spinal cord.

They believe around 3,000 cases of babies being born with the two defects could have been prevented in the UK in the last 20 years if the British Government had approved a plan to make folic acid a compulsory ingredient in flour.

A new study, published in the journal Public Health Reviews, found the upper limit of 1mg a day to be based on "flawed analysis".

The researchers are now calling on the Government to approve fortification of flour with folic acid - which is a B vitamin - based on their findings.

White flour is already fortified with iron, calcium and other B vitamins (niacin and thiamin) in the UK.

The 1mg a day limit was adopted after the findings from the US Institute of Medicine (now known as the National Academy of Medicine or NAM) suggested those with vitamin B12 deficiency are at an increased risk of damage to the central and peripheral nervous system when consuming higher doses of folic acid.

This, according to study leader Professor Nicholas Wald, has been seen as a barrier to introducing fortification of folic acid in the UK.

But Prof. Wald and his team in London concluded there is no need for the 1mg a day upper limit as high doses of folic acid do not lead to neurological damage.

The researchers said this "flawed" NAM analysis from 1998 was a result of "misinterpreted data from 23 studies that they considered".

Related links:
BreakingNews.ie. Researchers call for compulsory folic acid in flour after claiming upper daily limit is based on 'flawed analysis'
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive
Supersonic whisky invention revealed after 70 years of secrecy
Iran president visits families of Armenian martyrs
Iran police won't arrest women for flouting Islamic dress code in Tehran
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russia making effort to expand OSCE mission in Karabakh Russia supports efforts to reduce tension on the contact line in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Info on VivaCell-MTS’ coverage map and techs now publicly available The information is also publicly available in all service centers throughout the country, the company announced on Wednesday, January 31.
Armenia to install internationally accepted road signs Armenia will switch to internationally accepted to road signs, deputy minister of transport Gagik Grigoryan said.
NASA rediscovers satellite it lost in space 13 years ago Proving that things tend to turn up when you least expect them, NASA has just rediscovered a satellite it lost in space more than a decade ago.