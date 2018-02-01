Armenia Catholicos hopes nominee will accept presidential post

PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II expressed hope on Wednesday, January 31 that Armen Sarkissian, nominated by the ruling Republican Party (RPA) for the president’s post will accept the offer.

The two met in Etchmiadzin where the Catholicos said Sargsyan could use his broad experience and contacts with the Diaspora for the benefit of Armenia.

Sargsyan, who now serves as the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, revealed that the fourth president will govern under different rules and will have different responsibilities.

Sargsyan is holding meetings with the representatives of political, scientific and social circles and has told current president Serzh Sargsyan that he will need some time to make a final decision.