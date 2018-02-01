// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia Catholicos hopes nominee will accept presidential post

Armenia Catholicos hopes nominee will accept presidential post
February 1, 2018 - 11:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II expressed hope on Wednesday, January 31 that Armen Sarkissian, nominated by the ruling Republican Party (RPA) for the president’s post will accept the offer.

The two met in Etchmiadzin where the Catholicos said Sargsyan could use his broad experience and contacts with the Diaspora for the benefit of Armenia.

Sargsyan, who now serves as the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, revealed that the fourth president will govern under different rules and will have different responsibilities.

Sargsyan is holding meetings with the representatives of political, scientific and social circles and has told current president Serzh Sargsyan that he will need some time to make a final decision.

 Top stories
More details about French president's Armenia visit surfaceMore details about French president's Armenia visit surface
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ confirmed.
Eastern Partnership declaration adopted in BrusselsEastern Partnership declaration adopted in Brussels
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding CataloniaArmenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension
New French envoy vows maximum efforts for better ties with Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
Microsoft patents method to secure NFC connection One of the benefits of NFC is that its handshake process between two communicating devices is fast, the publication says.
Armenia’s Aronian among leaders of Tradewise Chess Festival International master Lilit Mkrtchyan, meanwhile, beat Elizabeth Hapala of Austria to take the 100th spot with 5.0 points.
Canadian jazz pianist David Braid to perform in Armenia Canadian jazz pianist and composer David Braid will perform in Armenia in spring, information on the pianist’s website reveals.
Turkish-backed forces take one more town in Afrin The Turkish-backed forces have captured the town before; however, they ultimately lost it a few days after a swift counterattack by the YPG.