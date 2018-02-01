Turkish-backed forces take one more town in Afrin
February 1, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed forces resumed their offensive at the northwestern corridor of the Afrin Canton on Thursday, February 1, targeting the key Bulbul District that is under the control of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Al-Masdar News says.
Led by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Turkish-backed forces claimed their fighters took control of the small town of ‘Ali Kar after clashing with the forces loyal to the PYD.
The forces have captured the town before; however, they ultimately lost it a few days after a swift counterattack by the YPG.
No counterattack has been reported thus far.
Photo. AP
