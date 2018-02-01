Armenia produced more meat, less bread in 2017
February 1, 2018 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Meat production grew in Armenia by 46% in 2017 as 10.1 tons of meat were produced throughout the last year against the 6.9 tons in 2016.
According to the National Statistical Service, production of semi-finished products and milk increased by 63% and 0.4%, respectively.
The production of cheese, quark and sour cream, meanwhile, dropped by 14%, 10% and 17% respectively.
Furthermore, less bread - down by 2.5% - were produced in the reporting period.
