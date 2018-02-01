Honor partners with VivaCell-MTS to launch Honor 9 Lite sales in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Honor, the leading smartphone brand in the online sales segment, announces the start of sales of its Honor 9 Lite model, equipped with front and rear dual-lens cameras, in Armenia.

At a rather competitive price, the new model inherits the design of one of the most popular models of Honor brand – that of the flagman Honor 9 - and the hardware of the new model has been empowered with a number of amazing features, such as dual-lens cameras and a FullView FHD+ display screen.

In 2017, Honor became the leader in the smartphone online sales segment in China and recorded outstanding sales indicators on “Black Friday” in a number of regions, including Russia, USA and Europe. Applying the successful business model, elaborated in China, to the global market, Honor sets an ambitious goal to enter the list of top five smartphone brands in the world by 2020. Honor CEO George Zhao announced this statement at the CES 2018 conference in January this year.

“In 2018 we are planning to actively promote Honor brand in the CIS countries, and particularly, in Armenia. We know that buyers in Armenia do not want to wait for months for the latest models of smartphones to be available in Armenian shops. We are confident that this year, owing to our cooperation with VivaCell-MTS, residents of Yerevan and other regions, as well as people in Russia, will be able to buy our smartphones as soon as the international sales of a model start,” noted Huawei Consumer Business Group-Russia President Ou Yiwei.

“Honor has made a right decision by choosing VivaCell-MTS as its exclusive partner in sales of its products, starting with Honor 9 Lite. We lead not only in innovations, network and subscriber base, but also in terms of mobile Internet with steady growth in the number of users and traffic. In addition, VivaCell-MTS has the biggest share of retail sales among operators. Our extensive network of service centers will provide Honor a wider access to the Armenian market and help increase penetration for its innovative and user-engaging products,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Front and rear dual-lens cameras for stunning photos and selfies

The front camera is not necessarily inferior to the rear camera in quality, resolution, and functionality. Honor 9 Lite has pushed the boundaries: it has two 13MP and 2MP dual-lens cameras, delivering high-quality images, no matter which side of the objective you are. The additional dual-lens front camera produces hardware-level bokeh effect (blur effect produced in the out-of-focus part of an image) that makes the images more realistic. The portrait filters offer more naturalistic and better quality options of face editing.

The front camera is also equipped with gesture control function that offers a more comfortable way of taking selfies. To release the shutter, one simply needs to wave at the camera: the photo will be taken in two seconds.

The features of the flagman smartphone for an affordable price

Honor 9 Lite has a 5.65-inch FullView screen with 1080×2160 FHD+ resolution, empowering you to enjoy a more dynamic user experience when watching movies with a 21:9 aspect ratio, while surfing the Internet, or reading a book.

The smartphone is built on the basis of the latest Kirin 659 Octa-core processor, fabricated in a cutting-edge 16-nanometer process, and equipped with Mali-T830 graphics processing unit (GPU). The 3 GB RAM empowers running heavy applications and carrying out multiple tasks. With the built-in 32 GB memory and up to 256 GB card slot memory one can save an almost infinite number of images, music and video files. Honor 9 Lite runs on the latest version of Android OS – Android Oreo and is equipped with the in-house EMUI 8.0 user interface, which has been upgraded to provide a smarter phone experience, faster application launch and energy-efficiency due to smart resource allocation.

Honor Lite 9 model comes in three colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Glacier Gray. The sales of Honor 9 Lite start on February 14 in Armenia. Pre-orders are already available. One can purchase the smartphone at VivaCell-MTS service centers for AMD 127 900. The device can be obtained both in cash and by installment.