Armenia's Levon Aronian takes first prize at Tradewise Chess Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the first prize at the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival on Thursday, February 1 after drawing with the reigning champion Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) in the final round and then beating Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the playoff.

The second representative from Armenia, Lilit Mkrtchyan, concluded the tournament with 5.5 points overall in the 98th position.

The 16th Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival was a 10-round open event that took place from January 23-February 1 at the Caleta Hotel in Gibraltar