Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says
February 2, 2018 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The sector of information technologies in Armenia has been growing by 25% per annum in the past several years, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said at the international forum Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday, February 2.
Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in the IT industry in 2017.
According to Karapetyan, the digital transformation is the only chance for Armenia to become a country with efficient management and economy in a short period of time.
While in Almaty, the prime minister also met his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov who said that the two countries have a big potential to increase mutual trade
According to Karapetyan, Armenia and Belarus increased trade turnover by 20% in 2017 and can do much more.
Later on Friday, the two are expected to take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty.
