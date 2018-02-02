Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No.77 shirt in Europa League games
February 2, 2018 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have confirmed that January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear the No.77 shirt in the Europa League this season, Goal.com reports.
The Armenia international, who joined the club as part of an exchange deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United, picked the No.7 shirt to wear domestically, but the same number cannot be worn by two different players in Europe, and he has thus picked the 77 shirt.
Taking the No.7 shirt at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan wasl not be able to wear that jersey in the Europa League, the Premier League club have confirmed.
That is because Sanchez, who will also wear the No.7 shirt for Manchester United, played for the Gunners in the current Europa League campaign - their 3-1 win over Cologne back in September - wearing that same squad number
Mkhitaryan has obviously been included in Arsene Wenger's updated Europa League squad list for the knockout stages.
