Jordan gives no reasons for cutting ties with North Korea

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kingdom of Jordan is cutting all diplomatic ties with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official Gazette stated on Friday, February 2, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the Gazette, a royal decree was issued and later approved by King ‘Abdullah’s cabinet this week.

The North Korean ambassador to Jordan currently resides in Damascus and will no longer have access to the Hashemite Kingdom.

No reason was cited for Jordan’s decision to cut diplomatic ties.