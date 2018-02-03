Aubameyang called Mkhitaryan to make final Arsenal decision (video)
February 3, 2018 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed he made the decision to sign for Arsenal after making a phone call to check Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was ready to make the same career move.
The prolific Gabon international’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium was confirmed on deadline day after the Gunners agreed a club-record £56million fee with BVB. Aubameyang will be reunited with his former teammate in north London after the Armenia international ended an unhappy spell at Manchester United and was included in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.
During the 2015-16 season, their final campaign together in Germany, the pair registered a combined 59 goals and 31 assists between them and Aubameyang is confident they can thrive together again under the management of Arsene Wenger.
"I’m really happy [to be at the same club as Micki again]," Aubameyang told Arsenal Player.
"He’s really like a brother, a good friend, and we’ve played together in the past. I’m really happy to see him again. ‘He called me a few times and he asked me, ‘Will you come or not?’ and I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you sign or not!’ Then he told me it was all done, and of course it was a big factor in coming here. ‘I think we understand each other on and off the pitch. I think that’s why it’s a little bit easier on the pitch.’
