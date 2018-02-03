Militant ringleader killed in Syria: media
February 3, 2018 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ringleader of the militant group Ahrar al-Sham in al-Fo'ua and Kafriya, both in northwestern Syria, was killed by unknown shooters, IRNA reports.
Osama Kharitah was shot to death in northern Idlib, according to a Saturday, February 3 report by the media close to the group.
On March 28, 2015, the two cities were besieged and targeted daily ever since by 14,000 terrorists.
Syria has been fighting the Takfiri for seven years now.
The group aims to create an Islamic state under Sharia law, and in the past has cooperated with the al-Nusra Front, an affiliate of al-Qaeda.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia suicide rate dropped sharply in 2015-2017 Suicide rate dropped by 24% in 2015-2017 in Armenia, 560 cases of suicide, in particular, were registered in the three years.
The son of Armenian immigrants who became a most influential tycoon: WP Kerkorian played an enormous role in shaping modern-day Las Vegas, along the way also shaking up Hollywood and the auto industry.
Draft law regulating cryptocurrency mining proposed for Armenia Under the new law, individuals - both physical and legal entities - above the age of 18 will be eligible to start cryptocurrency mining.
Iran seeks to boost non-oil exports to Armenia, envoy says “Iranian embassy will spare no efforts in facilitating trade between Tehran and Yerevan,” Sajjadi said at a meeting with Iranian manufacturers.