Militant ringleader killed in Syria: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ringleader of the militant group Ahrar al-Sham in al-Fo'ua and Kafriya, both in northwestern Syria, was killed by unknown shooters, IRNA reports.

Osama Kharitah was shot to death in northern Idlib, according to a Saturday, February 3 report by the media close to the group.

On March 28, 2015, the two cities were besieged and targeted daily ever since by 14,000 terrorists.

Syria has been fighting the Takfiri for seven years now.

The group aims to create an Islamic state under Sharia law, and in the past has cooperated with the al-Nusra Front, an affiliate of al-Qaeda.