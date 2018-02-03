Karabakh contact line situation relatively calm over past week
February 3, 2018 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm in the period between January 28 and February 3.
About 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered in the reporting period.
The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating and took necessary steps continue protecting the Armenian positions.
