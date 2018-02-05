OSCE Mission to monitor Karabakh contact line on February 6
February 5, 2018 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, February 6, conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north-west from Seysulan village of the Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
The Karabakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
