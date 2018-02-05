// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE Mission to monitor Karabakh contact line on February 6

OSCE Mission to monitor Karabakh contact line on February 6
February 5, 2018 - 11:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, February 6, conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north-west from Seysulan village of the Martakert region.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The Karabakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

 Top stories
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemorationFrance to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjuredArmenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversionKarabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
Turkish state 'played a role' in murder of Armenian editor: German MP
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.
Netherlands withdraws ambassador from Turkey The decision is seen as a formality because Dutch Ambassador in Ankara has not had access to Turkey since March 2017.
Armenian sculptor creates statue of U.S. Rep. who survived Holocaust Mamikon Yengibarian, a Budapest-based Armenian sculptor is the creator of a statue of Hungarian-born U.S. Rep. Tom Lantos