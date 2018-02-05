E-commerce duty-free import limits may drop to €200 for Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Friday, February 2 agreed on duty-free import limits for e-commerce, Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev said, according to Interfax.

The reduction will be implemented in stages: starting from 2019, the monthly threshold in the EAEU countries, including Armenia, will be set at €500, and will drop to €200 beginning from 2020.

“The decision has already been made and has been recorded in the acts of the Eurasian Union,” Medvedev was quoted as saying.

Threshold values for duty-free import of goods to the EAEU member states vary from country to country: about €333 in Armenia, €22 in Belarus, €1000 in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.