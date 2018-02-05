// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan's snap presidential poll slammed by opposition politicians

Azerbaijan's snap presidential poll slammed by opposition politicians
February 5, 2018 - 14:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's strongman Ilham Aliyev on Monday, February 5 called a snap presidential vote for April, six months ahead of schedule, as opposition politicians slammed the surprise move, AFP reports.

"Set the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11," Aliyev ordered in a decree posted on his website without providing an immediate explanation for the move.

The oil-rich country was initially set to hold the vote on October 17.

Last week, the deputy chair of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party, Ali Akhmedov, said that Aliyev planned to run for a fourth consecutive term.

The decision sparked strong criticism from opposition parties.

"The Aliyevs have been in power for some 45 years already and that contradicts the principles of a democratic republic," the leader of the opposition Popular Front party, Ali Kerimli, said.

The veteran politician said the decision to hold early elections was aimed at shortening the election campaign and "hampering the opposition's efforts to prevent vote rigging".

So far, two opposition candidates -- Musavat party leader Isa Gambar and the chairman of the Classical Popular Front Party Mirmahmud Miralioglu -- have announced they plan to run for president.

Related links:
Haqqin.az. Ильхам Алиев назначил внеочередные президентские выборы СРОЧНО
AFP. Azerbaijan calls snap presidential poll
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive
Supersonic whisky invention revealed after 70 years of secrecy
Iran police won't arrest women for flouting Islamic dress code in Tehran
Recipe for long life is being immature and enjoying nostalgia: research
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.
5 Azerbaijanis applied for asylum in Armenia in 2017 and were rejected 6042 foreigners were granted permanent residency in Armenia in 2017, including 1396 from CIS member states, 412 from EU countries.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was abused at Manchester United: Garth Crooks Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan was used and abused at Manchester United, according to former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks.