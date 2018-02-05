Turkish military convoy attempts to enter Aleppo again

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third time in the last two weeks, a Turkish military convoy has attempted to reach the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.

The Turkish military convoy was photographed on Monday, February 5 morning entering the Aleppo Governorate after crossing into Syria through the Atareb border-crossing.

According to opposition activists, the Turkish military convoy has now reached the Tal Al-‘Eis front, which is located just minutes away from the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines at Al-Hadher.

The military convoy is rather large in size and is expected to ‘monitor’ the ongoing situation at this imperative front in the southern Aleppo.