Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships
February 5, 2018 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.
Young fighter Gegham Nikoghosyan became a bronze medalist in the 52kg weight category, while other Armenian athletes failed to win prizes, the National Olympic Committee said.
Karate will make its first appearance as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. It will feature two events, Kumite and Kata. 60 competitors from around the world will compete in the Kumite competition and 20 will compete in the Kata competition. Both divisions of competition will be split 50/50 between men and women.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Netherlands withdraws ambassador from Turkey The decision is seen as a formality because Dutch Ambassador in Ankara has not had access to Turkey since March 2017.
Armenian sculptor creates statue of U.S. Rep. who survived Holocaust Mamikon Yengibarian, a Budapest-based Armenian sculptor is the creator of a statue of Hungarian-born U.S. Rep. Tom Lantos
5 Azerbaijanis applied for asylum in Armenia in 2017 and were rejected 6042 foreigners were granted permanent residency in Armenia in 2017, including 1396 from CIS member states, 412 from EU countries.