Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.

Young fighter Gegham Nikoghosyan became a bronze medalist in the 52kg weight category, while other Armenian athletes failed to win prizes, the National Olympic Committee said.

Karate will make its first appearance as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. It will feature two events, Kumite and Kata. 60 competitors from around the world will compete in the Kumite competition and 20 will compete in the Kata competition. Both divisions of competition will be split 50/50 between men and women.