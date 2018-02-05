Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair
February 5, 2018 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 13 Armenian winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages (including alcoholic beverages) and raw materials in Moscow.
The wine producers have arrived in the Russian capital with the support of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia to present their products for the second time now.
Executive director of the Foundation Zaruhi Muradyan said Armenian wine is in great demand in the Russian market.
The Armenian pavillion too is pretty popular in Moscow.
A total of 2200 companies from 62 countries of the world are represented at the international fair, with some 70.000 visitors expected to attend the event.
