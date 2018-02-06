Tashir Group Russia’s third biggest investor in commercial construction

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tashir Group of Companies belonging to Russia-based Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan is among the three biggest investors in the construction and renovation of commercial facilities in Russia.

According to the report “The largest hypermarkets and shopping centers under construction in the Russian Federation. Projects of 2018-2021” conducted by INFOLine news agency, IKEA and ADG Group are also among the three biggest investors.

The survey says that Tashir continues developing the network of RIO shopping and entertainment centers, with investments set to amount to at least 20 billion rubles in the next 2 years.

The report predicts that some companies have large-scale development plans for the coming years.