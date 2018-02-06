Wayne Rooney on why Henrikh Mkhitaryan will succeed at Arsenal
February 6, 2018 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not have the freedom to succeed at Manchester United, according to his former team-mate Wayne Rooney.
Mkhitaryan spent 18 months at Manchester United before moving to Arsenal in January in a straight swap with Alexis Sanchez.
The Armenian midfielder never nailed down a consistent starting spot under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.
He has made a fine start to his Arsenal career, registering three assists in the 5-1 win over Rooney’s Everton on February 3.
Rooney said he believes that the Emirates is the perfect place for him to showcase his impressive skills.
“I think he is (in a place where he can thrive),” Rooney said of Henrikh Mkhitaryan Sky Sports.
“I’ve seen it last season in training a lot, he’s a very talented player.
“I think at Manchester United he didn’t get the freedom he really wanted to go and perform which he had at (Borussia) Dortmund.
“It was a different style of play to what Dortmund played.
“At Arsenal I think he will have players around him running off the ball, taking the ball, and he will create goals and he will score goals.
“So I really do think he will kick on.”
