Armenia envoy, UK State minister talk Karabakh settlement
February 6, 2018 - 13:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sarkissian met the UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict among other things.
At the meeting in London, issues concerning bilateral relations between Britain and Armenia, regional developments and Brexit negotiations were also high on the agenda.
The further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation was in the spotlight, with the sides stressing the importance of joint projects which may contribute to the improvement of business environment in Armenia and the increase in investments.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
Latest news
Young Armenian wrestlers snatch 7 medals at int’l tournament The freestyle wrestlers have won four gold, two silver a bronze medals at an international tournament held in Moldova.
Researchers seek to crack aspirin’s anti-cancer properties For every 17 lives saved by preventing cancer or heart attacks there would be 2 deaths caused by strokes, bleeding or ulcers.
Armenia drops 11 notches in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom Armenia’s economic freedom score is 68.7, making its economy the 44th freest among 180 countries of the world in the 2018 Index.
Coca-Cola to display FIFA World Cup™ Trophy in Armenia on Feb 7 On February 7, a football atmosphere will be inevitable in Yerevan when the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy arrives in Armenia.