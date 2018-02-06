Armenia envoy, UK State minister talk Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sarkissian met the UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict among other things.

At the meeting in London, issues concerning bilateral relations between Britain and Armenia, regional developments and Brexit negotiations were also high on the agenda.

The further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation was in the spotlight, with the sides stressing the importance of joint projects which may contribute to the improvement of business environment in Armenia and the increase in investments.