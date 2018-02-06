Coca-Cola to display FIFA World Cup™ Trophy in Armenia on Feb 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - On February 7, a football atmosphere will be inevitable in Yerevan when the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy arrives in Armenia.

FIFA has been organizing the international tour of the world’s most famous cup with its long-term partner - The Coca-Cola Company - every four years since 2006. This year the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will visit more than 50 states, including Armenia and 23 more countries it has never visited before.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will launch in Yerevan with a press conference, giving the participants an exclusive opportunity to see the famous cup and learn more about the tour from the organizers of the event.

The press conference will be followed by a public exposition of the Trophy. Coca-Cola and FIFA are inviting all the football fans to take part in this historic event and see the original gold Trophy of the FIFA World Cup. The exposition will be held on February 7 at 16:00 – 17:00 at the Freedom Square and is open to public.

Only the winners of the most coveted football prize and heads of state have the right to touch the Trophy.

At a closed event organized in the framework of the tour in Yerevan, the Armenian President will accept the Trophy from the hands of 1998 FIFA World Cup™ champion, retired French squad footballer Christian Karembeu.

Football fans can follow the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour in Yerevan on the Public TV Company of Armenia. Photos of the Trophy’s journey in Armenia can be found on Coca-Cola Happiness Factory Facebook page.

The 4th FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in September 2017 in Russia. By May, the Trophy will have traveled 126 000 km, visiting a total of 91 cities.