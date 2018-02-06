Researchers seek to crack aspirin’s anti-cancer properties
February 6, 2018 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Studies have estimated that widespread use of low-dose aspirin could lead to a 10 per cent drop in the number of people dying from some cancers, but for every 17 lives saved by preventing cancer or heart attacks there would be 2 deaths caused by strokes, bleeding or ulcers.
While research has shown that taking aspirin for 10 years would have benefits for most people between the ages of 50 and 70 years, there needs to be a way to identify those who are at a high risk of bleeding to enable it to be used more widely.
To address this, Cancer Research UK’s epidemiology expert Professor Jack Cuzick, based at Queen Mary's Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, is leading an international collaboration of experts to find out who is likely to benefit most from the drug and who is at greater risk of bleeding side effects. The researchers will also investigate what the best dose is, how long to take it for and how aspirin works to reduce cancer risk, the University said in a statement.
While the mechanism that aspirin uses to reduce pain is well known, little is known regarding how aspirin cuts cancer risk. The researchers hope to unravel this, which could lead to a new drug designed to have the same benefits of aspirin but without the side-effects.
The researchers, a collaboration of lab researchers, epidemiologists and clinical trial experts from institutes including Harvard University, Newcastle University and University College London will also explore why aspirin appears to only have a powerful effect on some cancer types. There is strong evidence that aspirin reduces the risk of bowel cancer, some evidence it can cut the risk of stomach and oesophageal cancers, and potentially a number of other cancer types.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Trump nominates attorney with Armenian roots to Justice Dept. post According to information posted on the White House website, Anuj Chang Desai’s term in the Commission has already expired.
Young Armenian wrestlers snatch 7 medals at int’l tournament The freestyle wrestlers have won four gold, two silver a bronze medals at an international tournament held in Moldova.
Armenia drops 11 notches in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom Armenia’s economic freedom score is 68.7, making its economy the 44th freest among 180 countries of the world in the 2018 Index.
Coca-Cola to display FIFA World Cup™ Trophy in Armenia on Feb 7 On February 7, a football atmosphere will be inevitable in Yerevan when the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy arrives in Armenia.