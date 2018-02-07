Armenia among most affordable holiday destinations for Russians
February 7, 2018 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top five countries preferred by Russian tourists for affordable holidays, a new survey reveals, according to Komsomolskaya Pravda.
The experts of the search engine Skyscanner have calculated the cost of trips by Russian independent travelers to different countries, which include the flight, hotel or private accommodation, meals at local cafes, public transport on site and inexpensive entertainment.
The analysts calculated that two Russians will need 85,500 rubles ($1500) for a 14-day voyage to Armenia.
Also included in the list of affordable countries for holidays are Abkhazia, India, Belarus and Moldova.
